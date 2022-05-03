ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Primary Election Results

 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frustrated conservatives wanting to push the Republican-controlled Indiana Legislature further to the right are trying...

Indiana GOP lawmakers hold off challengers from the hard-right

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frustrated Indiana conservatives fell short in several primary races Tuesday in their drive to push the Republican-controlled state Legislature further to the right and saw one of their movement’s leaders lose his reelection bid. The roughly two dozen so-called liberty candidates did see some victories...
INDIANA STATE
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
