Memphis, TN

Warriros Final Injury Report For Game 2 Against Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

The Golden State Warriors are back in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening.

For the game, the Warriors have finalized their injury report.

Klay Thompson had been listed as probable due to a knee injury, but he has been upgraded to available for the contest.

In addition, the Warriors will be without 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman.

Game 1 was a total rollercoaster of a game as the Warriros trailed at halftime and Draymond Green got ejected in the first half for a flagrant 2 foul.

The Warriors then had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies stormed back and the final play of the game gave Ja Morant a chance at the buzzer to win the game but he missed.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to their drought from the playoffs they had made the Finals five times in a row, and won three NBA Championships during that time span.

