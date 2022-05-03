ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tim Ryan wins Ohio Democratic Senate primary

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Rep. Tim Ryan won Ohio’s Democratic Senate primary on Tuesday, advancing to what will be one of the most closely watched general election battles of the midterms.

The Associated Press called the race at 7:56 p.m. ET.

Ryan defeated fellow Democrats Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson and LaShondra Tinsley.

The congressman was the front-runner throughout the campaign, leading in numerous polls. Ryan’s campaign has also raised an impressive amount of money, including $4.1 million in the first quarter of the year.

Ryan has acted like a front-runner throughout the course of the primary. Last month, he announced plans to invest more than $3 million to support down-ballot Ohio Democrats this cycle. Additionally, he launched a $3.3 million ad buy.

The veteran congressman has served in the House since 2003, representing the state’s 17th and then 13th congressional districts. He made headlines in 2016 when he unsuccessfully challenged Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her role as party leader. Ryan ran for president in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary but dropped out in October 2019.

Ryan is running to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). The Democratic congressman will likely face an uphill battle in the general election given Ohio’s status as a red state. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the general election race in the state as “lean Republican.”

But Ryan’s supporters say his ties to Ohio’s working-class communities such as those in the Mahoning Valley, could give him a boost in the general election. Past Republican candidates, including former President Trump, won over many of these same working-class voters in states such as Ohio in 2016 and 2020. However, Ohio Democrats such as Ryan and veteran Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) have long worked to connect with working-class communities in the state.

ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

