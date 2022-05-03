Robeson County deputies arrest man accused in deadly shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County investigators have arrested a man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in April.

Avery Chavis, 20, of Red Springs, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Vincent Parker, 33, also of Red Springs, died on April 8 in a hospital after being shot the day before on Fodiesville Road in Shannon .

As of Wednesday morning, Chavis remains in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.

💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.