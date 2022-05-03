ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Robeson County deputies arrest man accused in deadly shooting

By Ben Hestad
 4 days ago

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County investigators have arrested a man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in April.

Avery Chavis, 20, of Red Springs, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Vincent Parker, 33, also of Red Springs, died on April 8 in a hospital after being shot the day before on Fodiesville Road in Shannon .

As of Wednesday morning, Chavis remains in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

