Maternity home opening in Lubbock to help women in need who don’t want to abort

LUBBOCK, Texas – Amid national protests on the Supreme Court leak regarding overturning Roe v. Wade, one Lubbock woman told KLBK News on Tuesday that she’s building a maternity home to fill in the gaps for women who want to keep their babies but don’t have the means.

Jenny Reeger founded Heritage House in May 2021 after Lubbock passed the “Vote for Life” ordinance.

Lubbock became a sanctuary city for the unborn, which left Reeger wondering: “Where are these ladies gonna go if they don’t have a support system, resources at their disposal, but don’t want an abortion either?”

She said she wanted to fill in the gaps for that “missing link” in Lubbock.

Heritage House partners with other local organizations to provide services like transitional housing, financial support, counseling, meals, transportation to appointments, etc., but it’s not open yet, Reeger explained.

Services are free to pregnant women and mothers, she added.

“Completely donation-based, grant-based, and that’s how we’re operating- relying on the citizens of our community and surrounding areas that are passionate about helping single, pregnant women and their future babies,” Reeger explained.

She shared that Heritage House will work with pregnant women and mothers living in Lubbock between the ages of 18 and 25. She also wanted people to know that everyone is welcome, regardless of race, religion, and background.

Heritage House will be able to house six women and their infants. The lengths of their stay will depend on their situations.

However, the organization is not up-and-running yet.

Reeger purchased a 4-building property at 3302 67th Street in December.

“There’s a lot of steps going from the idea to being able to be an open facility for people to live. There’s a lot of city codes that we have to meet first,” Reeger added.

Hopefully, she said, women will be able to move in by the end of the year.

Reeger noted that Heritage House relies on donors, and if you’d like to help, financial donations are always welcome. It will take other kinds of donations in the future.

Heritage House will also be hiring soon. If you’d like to learn more, you can visit its Facebook page or website .

