Madison County, IL

Photos: Anti-abortion protesters take to Madison County Courthouse steps

By Charles Bolinger
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 4 days ago
A small group of protesters lined the steps of the Madison County Courthouse Tuesday to protest what many think is an impending decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The leaked document Tuesday spelled out a potential ruling that would end the constitutional right to abortion. The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the draft opinion, leaked to Politico, was an authentic document but said “it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case." For more information, see Page D1. (Charles Bolinger)

The leaked Supreme Court document Tuesday, spelling out a potential ruling that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, drew some anti-abortion activists to downtown Edwardsville.

The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the draft opinion, leaked to Politico, was an authentic document but said “it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

Roe v. Wade is the 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed constitutional protection for abortion rights. The decision was not expected to be released for months; it was the first time in history that a copy of a Supreme Court decision in draft form was leaked publicly.

Locally, a group of roughly 20 to 30 anti-abortion protesters stood on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

75 new citizens take oath at Collinsville High School

From as near as Canada and Mexico and from as far as Belarus, Togo, Palau and the Phillippines, 75 immigrants from 32 nations took the Oath of Allegiance Monday and became United States Citizens in Collinsville High School's auditorium. U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois Judges Stephen McGlynn and David Dugan led different parts of the two-hour and 30-minute ceremony. Collinsville High School is the site of a Naturalization Oath Ceremony to welcome new citizens and celebrate with their families. After the Collinsville VFW 5691 Color Guard emerged to start the ceremony, the Collinsville Wind Ensemble played "The Star-Spangled Banner." McGlynn then reminded everyone that this was a court proceeding, not a political event. No one swore oaths to a president, or a governor or a king. The oath was to uphold the U.S. Constitution, he said.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Edwardsville, IL
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

