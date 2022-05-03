Photos: Anti-abortion protesters take to Madison County Courthouse steps

A small group of protesters lined the steps of the Madison County Courthouse Tuesday to protest what many think is an impending decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The leaked document Tuesday spelled out a potential ruling that would end the constitutional right to abortion. The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the draft opinion, leaked to Politico, was an authentic document but said “it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case." For more information, see Page D1. (Charles Bolinger)

The leaked Supreme Court document Tuesday, spelling out a potential ruling that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, drew some anti-abortion activists to downtown Edwardsville.

The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday that the draft opinion, leaked to Politico, was an authentic document but said “it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

Roe v. Wade is the 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed constitutional protection for abortion rights. The decision was not expected to be released for months; it was the first time in history that a copy of a Supreme Court decision in draft form was leaked publicly.

Locally, a group of roughly 20 to 30 anti-abortion protesters stood on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.