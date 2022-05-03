ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken Charity Horse Shows set for this week and next week at Bruce's Field

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
The Aiken Charity Horse Shows at Bruce’s Field are returning to normalcy.

Because of concerns about COVID-19, they were canceled in 2020. The shows were held in 2021, but the pandemic was a factor in the decision not to allow spectators.

“We are really hoping that everyone will come out and enjoy our events this year,” said Aiken Horse Park Foundation Vice President Tara Bostwick, who also serves as the nonprofit’s chief operating officer. “We have a great food vendor, Perks with a Twist, and there is no admission fee. There is a wonderful atmosphere for the community to enjoy. You can see children of all ages and professionals compete.”

Aiken Charity Horse Show I begins Wednesday and continues through Sunday.

Aiken Charity Horse Show II is scheduled for May 11-15.

The action will start around 8 a.m. each day.

Hundreds of horses and their riders will be participating.

“We have people coming from California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Colorado and Wyoming – and that’s just the ones I can think of right now,” Bostwick said.

Bruce’s Field has a new 250-foot by 350-foot special events arena, which “has its own schooling area,” Bostwick said.

There also are four new barns among the 16 such structures at Bruce’s Field.

Plans call for the construction of two more barns to be completed later this year.

A portion of the proceeds from both Aiken Charity Horse Shows will be donated to Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs and Children’s Place. Both are Aiken-based nonprofits.

A Kentucky Derby Party to benefit the Horse Park Foundation is set for 5-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets cost $100 apiece and can be purchased at aikenhorsepark.org until noon Thursday.

There will be an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Mint juleps and bourbon slushes also will be available.

The $25,000 Aiken Charity RBD Hunter Classic will take place Friday, and the $50,000 Chesterfield Cup Grand Prix is scheduled for Saturday.

During Aiken Charity Horse Show II, there will be a $25,000 international hunter derby May 13 and a $50,000 grand prix May 14.

Each of those four premier competitions will start around 4 p.m., according to Bostwick.

Bruce’s Field is at 931 Powderhouse Road S.E.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
