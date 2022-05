RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jennifer Macziewski is a teacher at Valley View Elementary in Rapid City, South Dakota. She’s been teaching for 11 years. She grew up in the Rapid City School District, and now is being recognized as a Regional Teacher of the Year by the South Dakota Department of Education. She says some of her past teachers have let her know how proud they are of her.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO