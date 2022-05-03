Bedford County K-9 units compete in statewide competition

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Forest residents may have noticed that Aylor's Farm & Garden has been renamed in honor of a fuzzy friend. Aylor's is now George's Seed, Feed & Grow Shop, named after George the cat. George is a beloved pet and mascot in the Aylor's community and the subject of a 'cat-napping' in March of 2021.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The men and women of the Lynchburg Fire Department are getting raises. The city's adopted FY 2023 budget includes a pay increase for firefighters. Chief Greg Wormser said the pay increases are expected to help with recruitment and retention. Wormser said the starting pay for...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Dept of Health is cautioning residents after a 4-year-old was bitten by a fox with rabies. According to the Central Virginia Health District, the bite happened in Bedford County. The little girl's name is Ryleigh Willow Robb. She was visiting her grandparents...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Virginia State Police is investigating an incident involiving the driver of a U-Haul traveling into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle then stepping into the center lane and being hit by a tractor-trailer -- leading police to believe it was suicide.
Fairfax, Va. — A woman reportedly squatting in a Virginia home recently told reporters her side of the story. A Zillow listing for the Virginia home, which sold for $800,000, went viral recently because of an unusual feature -- the listing stated the house came with a woman and her daughter living in the basement, rent free.
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook just before 8 p.m. saying that the man escaped the custody of the South Hill Police Department at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, Virginia.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Route 29 could be pretty busy this weekend because the 100-Mile Yard Sale is back. It stretches from Danville to Amherst along Route 29. Lieutenant Steven Bodek With the Amherst County Sheriff's office said you can expect a lot of traffic along Route 29.
Nicholas Koslicki made friends everywhere he went. That is one reason why people from all over the country are planning to fly to Virginia to say goodbye to the Virginia State Trooper and U.S. Marine veteran.
Casey White and Vicky White(Photos: US Marshals) The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has released new information about Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022, assisted by a correctional officer named Vicky White.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon.
Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Monday provided more details into the deaths of three people following an apparent murder-suicide in Norton on Sunday. A news release from VSP stated that the incident is believed to have occurred shortly before noon on April 10 in the 800 block of Highland Avenue NW. […]
Detectives from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Traffic Safety Unit and Drone Team. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, was also called to the scene to investigate.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing late Saturday night in Chesapeake has died after being found face down in a pond, police say. Police say the child was found after officers were called to the 4300 block of Farringdon Way, off Gum Road and Portsmouth Boulevard, just before midnight Saturday for the report of a missing child.
