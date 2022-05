As this upper-level low continues to spin through the region, showers will linger as kick-off the day. There could still be moderate rain coming down but over all the precipitation will be lighter this AM. We’ll keep the chance for a few showers for the first half of the day but as NW winds take over, drier air begins to filter in. Watch out for flooded roadways, especially in low-lying spots around the Ozarks. We do have Flood Warnings in effect through this AM. This will lead to some peeks of sunshine for the afternoon. Clouds will continue to diminish overnight with temps a little cooler than average.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO