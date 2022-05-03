Rotary Club collecting bicycles for Africa, Latin America

The Rotary Club of Carroll Creek is collecting bicycles to ship to people with critical transportation needs in South America, Central America and Africa.

While bicycles may be used for exercise and fun, they also provide a crucial role in transportation, Rotary Club member Steve Bamonti said Tuesday. Some people rely on them to get to work or school and to access health care, he said.

To fulfill this need, the Rotary Club has collected bicycles in partnership with Bikes for the World for years, according to Bamonti. Bikes for the World ships the bicycles overseas. The nonprofit is based in Rockville.

“The mission of Bikes for the World is to make affordable, good quality used bicycles available to low-income people in developing countries,” the nonprofit’s website said.

The Rotary Club has designated Saturday as a community collection day.

People need not be shy about donating bicycles that need a little TLC, Bamonti said, as Bikes for the World will repair them. The organization accepts bike parts, tools, helmets, tires, wheels, and even bike frames.

“This is a great way to donate your bike to give it some new life and do some good,” Bamonti said.

The Rotary Club also collects bicycles throughout the year with the help of local businesses that serve as drop-off points — Bike Doctor and Wheel Base Bikes, according to Bamonti.

He estimated that the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek has collected more than 5,000 bicycles since it started the effort years ago.