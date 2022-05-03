ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

Sargento will acquire fellow Wisconsin family-owned company Baker Cheese

By Kelli Arseneau, Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago

PLYMOUTH – Sargento Foods announced Tuesday that it will acquire Baker Cheese Factory, Inc., a Wisconsin company known across the country for its mozzarella string cheese.

Sargento, which is headquartered in Plymouth and also family-owned, said in a statement Tuesday that there is currently a high demand for cheese snacks and the acquisition of Baker Cheese will allow Sargento to grow its packaged cheese products.

“Throughout our history we have always looked for new ways to build long-term stakeholder value. We’re excited to welcome Baker Cheese and its employees to the Sargento Family," Sargento CEO Louie Gentine said in the statement. "This is a great opportunity, and will allow us to continue our industry-leading growth in the marketplace.”

Sargento is one of the largest cheese brands in the United States. Founded in 1953, Sargento says it is "the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheese," according to its website .

Baker Cheese , founded in 1916 and based out of St. Cloud, is currently sold in all 50 states.

“We believe Sargento has the right culture, capabilities, and commitment to innovation to grow our business for generations to come,” Baker Cheese CEO Brian Baker said in  a statement. “Our award-winning string cheese and commitment to service and quality aligns with everything Sargento seeks to accomplish. We welcome this important step toward our future.”

Gentine is a third-generation CEO at Sargento, while Baker is a fourth-generation CEO at Baker Cheese. Because both companies are privately held, neither company will disclose financial details of the sale, according to the statement from Sargento.

Baker Cheese has 250 employees in St. Cloud, while Sargento has more than 2,000 employees across four Wisconsin locations, in addition to a remote sales team across the U.S. No employees will be displaced in the acquisition, the statement said.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sargento will acquire fellow Wisconsin family-owned company Baker Cheese



