SPECIAL EVENTS: Confero Sports Mixer set for Wednesday at ExpoPark

The Confero Sports Foundation is excited to announce that they will be partnering with Montana RushSoccer for the Confero Sports Foundation Mixer Wednesday night from 5:30 until 8:30 at the Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark.

Montana Rush Soccer will be helping raise funds to help with improvements at the soccer fields. Proceeds from the mixer will help offset the costs of those improvements.

According to Confero Sports Foundation Chairman Roger Lesofski, “The Foundation is excited toconcentrate their efforts with the Montana Rush Soccer program this year to make a significant impact forthe Great Falls community. Montana Rush Soccer helps bring together the Great Falls community withmany different options for soccer from youth recreation all the way to adult leagues. They also help holdtournaments that help bring in visitors to our Great Falls community.”

The mixer is a fun social event and a great way to say thank you to employees or business associates, or justto attend with families and friends. Admission to the event is $25 per person (includes buffet dinner), and books of 10 tickets are available from any Confero or Montana Rush Soccer representative. Adult and nonalcohoic beverages will be sold as well as 50/50 tickets, plus a silent auction will also be held.

For the past 38 years, the Confero Sports Foundation has raised funds to promote major sporting events inGreat Falls. Total contributions from the Foundation equal over $405,000.

The goal of Confero is to provide financial support for major sporting events, attracting thousands of fans to Great Falls for two or three days benefiting the community with entertainment and revenue. The Confero Sports Foundation has traditionally underwritten divisional and state high school basketball tournaments which Great Falls would be unable to successfully bid without the support of the Foundation.

For the past few years, the Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) has generously agreed to provide the financial support for bidding the tournaments in partnership with Confero. Confero has also financially supported many other sporting events and is working toward bringing new major sporting events to Great Falls.

