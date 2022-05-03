ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rep. Tim Ryan wins Democratic Senate primary in Ohio, the AP says

By Deepa Shivaram
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has won the state's Democratic U.S. Senate primary in an expected victory that was announced shortly after polls closed Tuesday evening, according to a race call from The Associated Press.

Ryan will face Republican J.D. Vance in the general election.

In the Democratic contest, Ryan beat out candidates Morgan Harper and Traci Johnson, who were polling well behind Ryan throughout the primary.

Ryan's fundraising haul also far overshadowed that of his opponents, as he brought in $13 million compared to Harper's $1.2 million. Johnson had no fundraising record with the Federal Election Commission.

The Senate seat Ryan is vying for opened when Republican Sen. Rob Portman announced last year that he would not seek reelection. And while Ryan easily cleared his party's primary and has support from current Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, winning in the Buckeye State in November is still an uphill battle.

Though Ohio used to be considered more of a purple state, it's been trending red in recent years. In both 2016 and 2020, former President Donald Trump won the state by a healthy margin.

Ryan focused his primary campaign on an economic pitch , often taking a hardline stance on trade and China.

On the GOP side, Vance, author of the best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy , won a crowded primary after getting Trump's endorsement.

Comments / 65

John Obrien
4d ago

Oh Really. Biden didn’t sign a Letter of Surrender to the Taliban Terrorists in Afghanistan. Biden pays his taxes and doesn’t lie about his property value either. Unlike someone who doesn’t know what the truth is. Biden didn’t turn this country upside down either. How about the 5 or 5 Civil and Criminal Litigation cases pending against The White Messiah. All I need is 11,780 Votes. That is best one. Brad Raffensperger will probably decide his fate also. He will testify to the Grand Jury. Biden isn’t being held in Contempt of Court at 10,000 Dollars a Day Either.

Reply(7)
10
Tammy Burt
4d ago

Democrats make me laugh after what they've put us through they really think we want them still running our country, NOT

Reply(2)
24
morgan
3d ago

Enjoy it while you're Can you're not going anywhere after November except back on your Dumocrat welfare

Reply
3
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
