ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WATCH: Tampa scrapyard fire sends smoke billowing into sky, shuts down part of Lois Ave.

By Heather Monahan
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters were called to a scrapyard fire in Tampa that sent heavy plumes of smoke into the sky on Tuesday evening.

Tampa Fire Rescue were called to Worldwide Scrap Metals on North Lois Avenue to what they said was “fully-involved” scrapyard fire.

Tampa Fire said they got help from workers at the scrapyard, who used their excavator to move the piles around to allow firefighters to attack hotspots.

The fire was under control within 45 minutes, according to Tampa Fire. No injuries were reported.

According to a tweet from TFR, Lois was shut down between West Cayuga Street and West MLK Boulevard.

The fire sent heavy smoke into the sky near Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa International Airport. The smoke was visible from WFLA’s tower camera but cleared up shortly before 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQBUt_0fS72HwK00
(Tampa Fire Rescue photo)

Arson investigators were on scene. The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Worldwide Scrap Metals#Tampa Fire#Tfr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy