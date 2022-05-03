WATCH: Tampa scrapyard fire sends smoke billowing into sky, shuts down part of Lois Ave.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters were called to a scrapyard fire in Tampa that sent heavy plumes of smoke into the sky on Tuesday evening.

Tampa Fire Rescue were called to Worldwide Scrap Metals on North Lois Avenue to what they said was “fully-involved” scrapyard fire.

Tampa Fire said they got help from workers at the scrapyard, who used their excavator to move the piles around to allow firefighters to attack hotspots.

The fire was under control within 45 minutes, according to Tampa Fire. No injuries were reported.

According to a tweet from TFR, Lois was shut down between West Cayuga Street and West MLK Boulevard.

The fire sent heavy smoke into the sky near Raymond James Stadium and the Tampa International Airport. The smoke was visible from WFLA’s tower camera but cleared up shortly before 8 p.m.

(Tampa Fire Rescue photo)

Arson investigators were on scene. The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.