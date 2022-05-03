ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 730 pm EDT, May 3rd 2022

By National Weather Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article…A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 800 PM EDT…. At 729...

