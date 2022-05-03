ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The CW Releases Trailer for Nancy Drew Spinoff Tom Swift

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eagerly anticipated Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift, is heading to The CW on Tuesday, May 31st and now the network is giving fans their best look yet at the upcoming series. The CW has released a series trailer for Tom Swift one that asks, "Who is Tom Swift?" You can...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Writer Confirms Earth-Prime Comic Was Setting Up Season 8 Storyline

The CW's Arrowverse of shows are at a unique impasse, particularly following the recent cancellations of both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. Legends' cancellation was particularly surprising to fans of the long-running series, given the fact that the series had been on the network of seven seasons. There's also the cliffhanger ending that Season 7 went out on, with the Legends being arrested and also learning the true identity of Booster Gold (Donald Faison).
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Ashleigh Murray
Person
Josh Schwartz
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cw#Book Series#The Cw Releases Trailer#Cw#Illuminati
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tony Dow, Leave it to Beaver Star and Star Trek Director, Diagnosed With Cancer

Leave it To Beaver star Tony Dow has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. TMZ obtained a statement from the actor and his wife Lauren about his condition. They thanked fans for their prayers and did not specify which kind of cancer it was. People on social media are already chiming in with messages of encouragement. Last August, Dow was admitted to a New York hospital with pneumonia. Back then, people were worried that it was COVID. But, he turned out negative. However the rush of patients suffering from the Delta variant of COVID-19 caused him to have to stay in the emergency room for 24. After that period, a room became available for him.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

George Perez: Marvel and DC Comics Issue Statements After Comics Legend's Death

DC Comics and Marvel paid tribute to George Perez on Saturday after the comics legend died. When news about the 67-year-old broke, the comics community gathered to celebrate the life of a true legend in this industry. The two massive publishers had to commemorate Perez for the ways he's shaped both of their mythologies over the year. His pencils on The Avengers and DC's Justice League of America are absolutely iconic. Marvel is actually where he began his career under Rich Buckler on Marvel's Astonishing Tales. However, for a lot of fans the contributions to DC works like The New Teen Titans and Wonder Woman cannot be overstated. A lot of the modern approach to these characters can be traced back to the pages that Perez and his partners rendered. Check out what DC had to say upon news of his passing.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard's Season 2 Finale Has a Surprising Connection to The Original Series

Star Trek: Picard's second season has wrapped. Its final episode included a surprising tie to Star Trek: The Original Series. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Picard Season Two finale follow. One of this season's subplots was about Adam Soong, an ancestor of Data's creator Noonien Soong. Adam Soong has been conducting experiments, creating genetically engineered human clones. His rise to power and the success of his work bring about the totalitarian alternate future of the Confederation. However, when Jean-Luc Picard and his crew arrive, the only one of his projects to survive is Kore, his "daughter." But Kore doesn't know about her true origin. Once Q reveals it to her, she becomes angry with her "father." The final episode shows Kore putting an end to her father's experiments for good by permanently deleting all of the data from his work. Soong instead is forced to turn his attention toward a lone physical file left lingering in a drawer: "Project Khan."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Star Wishes Luffy A Happy Birthday: Watch

Netflix is currently in the business of creating live-action anime adaptations, with the streaming service working on recreating the popular Shonen series of One Piece for a new batch of viewers. With creator Eiichiro Oda acting as an executive producer on the project, fans are wondering if the series will be able to capture the magic of the early adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. Now, to celebrate Luffy's birthday, the young actor who is set to play the Straw Hat Captain has released a new video for fans.
COMICS
ComicBook

Promised Land and Queens Canceled by ABC

ABC has canceled two of its newer dramas – Promised Land and Queens – after they each aired just one season apiece. Promised Land and Queens may share the same fate, but they each had separate paths during their initial runs. Deadline reports on the cancellations of Promised Land and Queens, providing some insight into what led to the decisions by ABC. Both shows boasted ensemble casts of diverse actors with recognizable names like John Ortiz, Brandy, and Eve, which will come as a disappointment to viewers who enjoy seeing representation on the small screen.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Finale Introduces a New MCU Hero

Moon Knight is the next character in a long line of Marvel heroes to headline their own Disney+ show, but he wasn't the only defender of the night to debut. Viewers got to follow Oscar Isaac as he portrayed Steven Grant and Marc Spector, two of Moon Knight's personalities on display. Marc Spector wasn't the only character trying to stop Arthur Harrow and Ammit from their evil schemes. Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), Marc's wife, proved herself to be a capable fighter and worthy to be an avatar for the Egyptian god Taweret, transforming into the superhero Scarlet Scarab.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demand for Hit AMC Series Skyrockets on Streaming Before New Season

There has been a lot of hype around Better Call Saul with the arrival of its final season on AMC. Vince Gilligan's spinoff/prequel series has been a critical darling and a big success throughout its first five seasons, but the excitement reached an all-time high with Season 6. The show's ending is barreling towards the events that kicked off Breaking Bad and fans have been anxious to see how the two projects will eventually connect. It should come as no surprise that the second-to-last season of Better Call Saul generated a ton of buzz and streaming attention when it finally made its way to Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Equalizer Renewed for Two More Seasons by CBS

CBS today announced that The Equalizer will be back for seasons three and four, as well. Queen Latifah stars in the series as a woman with a mysterious and dangerous background, who helps people who are out of options and have nowhere else to turn. The Equalizer is Sunday's #1 scripted series, averaging 9.46 million viewers. In the second season to date, the show has amassed 1.2 billion potential social media impressions. The series had a major shakeup this season, as William Bishop (Chris Noth) was written out, the character killed in a plane crash back in April.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy