Sports

MSU softball moves up to No. 14 in latest NFCA Poll

KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStielern’s talents in the circle and leadership qualities are why...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

Minnesota State downs Upper Iowa in NSIC Postseason Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State softball team took the field Thursday for the NSIC Postseason Tournament in Rochester. The Mavericks took on Upper Iowa in their first matchup of the tourney. Senior Mackenzie Ward (28-3) tossed a no-hitter in five innings with nine strikeouts to help the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State can’t stop Winona State’s offense

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The NSIC Softball Tournament continued in Rochester Friday, where No. 14 Minnesota State squared off against Winona State. The Warriors would go on to win 8-2. Facing elimination, the Mavericks turned around to play Minnesota Duluth, where MSU edged out the Bulldogs 3-2 to advance...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

No. 14 MSU drops season finale to rival No. 18 Augustana

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 14th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team fell 7-2 to No. 18 Augustana, giving the Vikings the NSIC regular-season championship, Saturday afternoon. The Mavericks offered up 14 hits in the loss to close out the season 35-7 overall. MSU will face Minnesota-Duluth in the opening round of...
MANKATO, MN
Hobey Baker
KEYC

Minnesota State splits series with Augustana

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU baseball team played host to Augustana for a doubleheader Friday. MSU wins game one by a final of 6-2. Cam Kline picked up the win in the contest. The Minnesota State comeback in game two of the doubleheader wasn’t enough, as Augustana would go...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Area student-athletes shine at state adapted bowling qualifiers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A season of hard work comes down to this moment where bowlers out of Mankato East, Mankato West, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, JWP-Waseca, and St. Peter/Le Sueur-Henderson can earn a bid to compete for state hardware. “I just want to go to the championship to get...
MANKATO, MN

