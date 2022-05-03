MSU softball moves up to No. 14 in latest NFCA Poll

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State softball team took the field Thursday for the NSIC Postseason Tournament in Rochester. The Mavericks took on Upper Iowa in their first matchup of the tourney. Senior Mackenzie Ward (28-3) tossed a no-hitter in five innings with nine strikeouts to help the...
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The top seed UW-Superior softball team has advanced to championship Saturday of the UMAC Tournament with a pair of elimination game wins on Friday. They took down Northwestern 3-1 in their first game, and erupted for 9 runs to blow out Minnesota Morris in their second game.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The NSIC Softball Tournament continued in Rochester Friday, where No. 14 Minnesota State squared off against Winona State. The Warriors would go on to win 8-2. Facing elimination, the Mavericks turned around to play Minnesota Duluth, where MSU edged out the Bulldogs 3-2 to advance...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 14th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team fell 7-2 to No. 18 Augustana, giving the Vikings the NSIC regular-season championship, Saturday afternoon. The Mavericks offered up 14 hits in the loss to close out the season 35-7 overall. MSU will face Minnesota-Duluth in the opening round of...
SAND CREEK — Sand Creek hosted Morenci and Summerfield in a Tri-County Conference double dual on Thursday. The Sand Creek girls took first in 10 events while Morenci took six events. On the boys side, Morenci won five events while the host Aggies won a pair. Anna Blain-Olson won...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU baseball team played host to Augustana for a doubleheader Friday. MSU wins game one by a final of 6-2. Cam Kline picked up the win in the contest. The Minnesota State comeback in game two of the doubleheader wasn’t enough, as Augustana would go...
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of teams were in Fairmont Friday for the Sentinel Relays Track and Field Invitational. Fairmont’s own Ellie Hernes captured first-place finishes by soaring over 5-2 in the high jump, 16-06 in the long jump and 36.03 in the triple jump. A close race between...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A season of hard work comes down to this moment where bowlers out of Mankato East, Mankato West, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, JWP-Waseca, and St. Peter/Le Sueur-Henderson can earn a bid to compete for state hardware. “I just want to go to the championship to get...
