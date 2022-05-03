ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Mother, daughter identified as two killed in triple-fatal crash on Fresno County highway

By Larry Valenzuela
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were identified as two of the three people killed in a head-on collision along Highway 33 in Fresno County on Monday afternoon, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Martinez residents Natalie Shepherd, 39, and daughter Savanah Fagundes were killed in the crash.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 33 north of Sutter Avenue, according to Coalinga California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Marks Rory.

Rory said it was a head-on crash between a Dodge pickup truck and a Dodge Caravan. The truck Shepherd and Fagundes were in was fully engulfed in flames after the collision. The CHP initially reported Monday that the Dodge Caravan was the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The third person killed in the crash has not been identified.

Officers are still investigating what led to the collision.

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
980
Followers
173
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

