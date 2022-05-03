Mother, daughter identified as two killed in triple-fatal crash on Fresno County highway

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were identified as two of the three people killed in a head-on collision along Highway 33 in Fresno County on Monday afternoon, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Martinez residents Natalie Shepherd, 39, and daughter Savanah Fagundes were killed in the crash.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 33 north of Sutter Avenue, according to Coalinga California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Marks Rory.

Rory said it was a head-on crash between a Dodge pickup truck and a Dodge Caravan. The truck Shepherd and Fagundes were in was fully engulfed in flames after the collision. The CHP initially reported Monday that the Dodge Caravan was the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The third person killed in the crash has not been identified.

Officers are still investigating what led to the collision.