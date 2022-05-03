ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Was Gifted a Lock of Marilyn Monroe’s Hair Ahead of Met Gala 2022

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEguP_0fS6y3mJ00
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

A very unique souvenir. Kim Kardashian didn't get to keep the vintage dress she borrowed for the 2022 Met Gala — but she did receive a special gift related to the dress' original owner, Marilyn Monroe .

Kim Kardashian: I Lost 16 Pounds in 3 Weeks to Fit Into Marilyn Met Gown

Read article

The Skims founder, 41, was given a lock of Monroe's hair by Ripley's Believe or Not! The museum allowed her to borrow the famous Jean Louis dress for the Met Gala on Monday, May 2.

"We really appreciated her partnership and felt that she was a great partner with Ripley's Believe It or Not! for us to be able to retell the Marilyn Monroe story to a new generation," Amanda Joiner , vice president of publishing and licensing for Ripley's, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 3. "We have 25,000 exhibits in Ripley's, and when we're working with partners, we want to show them our quirky side as well — and so that was the gift that we chose to give to her."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum looked thrilled to receive the present in a video obtained by Access Hollywood . "Oh, my God, I'm literally going to do some crazy voodoo s—t [to] channel her," the reality star joked. "This is so special to me. Thank you so much. This is so cool. Wow, this is sleeping with me every night.”

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian Coordinate as Jackie O. and Marilyn Monroe

Read article

Kardashian only wore the dress for a brief time, changing into a replica after posing on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art . Monroe famously wore the original look in 1962 when she sang "Happy Birthday" to then-president John F. Kennedy.

Ripley's purchased the dress — which was based on a sketch by Bob Mackie — for $4.6 million in 2016, making it one of the most expensive gowns in the world.

"I think we can all say that [Kim] looks beautiful in the dress," Joiner told Us . "Obviously, we feel that Marilyn Monroe was such an icon of her time, and we feel that Kim Kardashian really is the fashion icon of today."

The Selfish author told Vogue correspondent La La Anthony that she came up with the Monroe-themed idea after last year's Met Gala, which took place in September 2021 after getting postponed from its usual May date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

See the Best Met Gala Dresses of All Time

Read article

“I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look?" Kardashian explained. "What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe.”

According to Ripley's, the gown is now valued at $10 million, so it's no surprise that a "security detail" was on hand while the dress was out of storage. Still, the company was thrilled to collaborate with Kardashian on a one-of-a-kind fashion moment.

"We strongly feel this dress is the most famous item of clothing from the 20th century culture," Joiner told Us . "And we really felt that Kim being able to wear the dress was allowing us to share the story of Marilyn Monroe."

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Walked Out During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue: ‘Haven’t Talked to Him Since’

A difference of opinions. While Kim Kardashian was celebrating her first-time hosting Saturday Night Live, Kanye West had some constructive criticism about his then-estranged wife's approach to the gig. "He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven't talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word 'divorced' — so […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Bob Mackie
Person
Marilyn Monroe
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Souvenir#Access Hollywood
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Jason Oppenheim Got Visibly Emotional Over Ex Chrishell Stause During ‘Selling Sunset’ Reunion Taping: What You Didn’t See On Screen

Still working through the split. Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause didn't hold back about their decision to part ways during the Selling Sunset reunion — but there were more details that didn't make it on screen. According to an eyewitness, Oppenheim, 45, "got choked up" while discussing the reason for his breakup with Stause, 40, […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

130K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy