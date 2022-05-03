ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, SC

CCGOP Meeting to be held May 12, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere: Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church. 2116 Greeleyville Highway, US Hwy. 521 & State Hwy. 261 one mile east of Manning on the right. Dinner at 6:30pm, as usual will be prepared by the ladies of the church....

