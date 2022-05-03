Briar Cliff receives $2 million grant to curb healthcare worker shortage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff University (BCU) announced Tuesday that it has received a substantial grant to expand facilities in an effort to curb the healthcare worker shortage.

According to a release from the Briar Cliff University Marketing and Communications office, BCU will create the School of Interprofessional Health and Help Sciences, which will be a health care workforce training facility. The new facility is being made possible by a $2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

The project entails renovating Toller Hall , which according to the BCU website currently serves as a dorm for first-year students. The building will be expanded to accommodate a new academic wing to co-locate all health care sciences programs.

“Our project will serve as a vital infusion of workforce creation, talent retention, and economic impact for Siouxland and the surrounding region,” said President of BCU Dr. Rachelle Keck, “This facility will support the preparation, graduation, and placement of competent health care professionals in our community.”

Programs in the new facility will incorporate learning through interdisciplinary collaboration in clinic-based interprofessional learning, hands-on clinical opportunities, local partnership opportunities, and community service elements such as Pro Bono Clinics

The release cited the Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Nursing Association , stating that nearly 13,000 healthcare workers currently serve the Siouxland area, but more than 3,700 workers have indicated a potential to leave the field. Between the potential loss of healthcare workers and upcoming retirements, the current shortage is expected to rise by nearly 5,000.

“We have heard many stories from those providing our community the care they need. While faced with a pandemic, reduction in staff, long hours, high patient volumes, and other challenges, it is incredible to witness a consistent message: these providers are selfless, passionate, and dedicated,” said Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Todd Knealing, “The Briar Cliff University School of Interprofessional Health and Help Sciences aims to provide more of these incredible professionals.”

The release indicated that BCU expects that the addition of the new facility will lead to an increase in the number of healthcare worker graduates by 47%.

“In the next two years, we will graduate nearly 200 new professionals who are practice ready to work and to address our community health care needs,” said Founding Program Director of the Occupational Therapy Program and faculty lead on the School of Interprofessional Health and Help Sciences Dr. Cortni Krusemark, “I cannot wait to be involved in their journey.”

The release stated that with support from the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) along with other donors, the construction for the school will begin in the late summer of 2022 and is expected to be completed by August 2023.

