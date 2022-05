Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Didi Gregorius was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a knee ailment. As a result, Stott has been recalled from Triple-A to the MLB roster. On Saturday, he's getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO