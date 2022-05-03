ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

5th Kennewick homicide in 2 weeks. Housekeeper finds man dead

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hkBL_0fS6tRAX00

A housekeeper found her client dead in his home when she arrived to clean it about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, said Kennewick police.

Investigators say the death at the house at on the 400 block of South Buchanan Street was not from natural causes.

It is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s identity had not been confirmed. by police.

Kennewick police detectives were at the home late Tuesday afternoon and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab was en route.

Police Chief Chris Guerrero told the Kennewick City Council Tuesday evening that the incident appeared to be isolated to that home and unconnected to recent homicides.

The suspected homicide followed four homicides under investigation in Kennewick area in the last 10 days of April:

▪ Ezekiel Sanchez, 25, died after being dropped off at the Kadlec Emergency Department in Kennewick April 20 with a gunshot to the head.

Ramon Candido 27, pleaded innocent April 29 to second-degree murder for killing Sanchez in a gang-related shootout between two cars in downtown Kennewick.

The woman accused of driving the car during the shooting, Beatriz Terrazas, 23, is charged with witnessing a crime and not reporting it — a gross misdemeanor. She also pleaded innocent.

▪ Hector Munguia, 18, is accused of stabbing and killing his 70-year-old neighbor, Zale Underwood, on April 22.

Underwood was mowing his lawn on the 1100 block of Gum Street when Munguia approached him.

Munguia told detectives that he knew it was wrong to kill Underwood but did not care. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

▪ Brian L. Wilcox, 68, is suspected of shooting and killing his wife , Kathy Wilcox, in the kitchen of their mobile home at 1405 S. Elm St. on April 25.

The kitchen was then set on fire.

Police said on Monday, May 2, that Wilcox was found and arrested in Oklahoma.

▪ A former Kamiakin High School football player was shot the evening of April 28 at a home on the 2100 block of Rhode Island Court, a few blocks north of the intersection of Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard.

Police arrived to find Ricardo Rivera, 17, bleeding. He later died at a hospital.

Several men were seen running from the mobile home park, but no suspect has been arrested.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
State
Oklahoma State
State
Rhode Island State
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Rivera
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Murder#Housekeeper#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
440
Followers
107
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy