Roe v. Wade draft opinion sparks protest outside Norwalk Courthouse

It was quite crowded Tuesday night outside the Norwalk Courthouse where pro-choice supporters gathered to voice their displeasure at the Supreme Court.

A leaked court draft shows that the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion is on a path toward being overturned.

Organizers say the rally came together quickly, many calling the draft opinion “a wakeup call.”

“I see it as a human rights issue,” said one protester. “…It's not about red or blue.”

News 12’s Suzanne Goldklang was there.