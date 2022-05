The Norfolk Tides (13-13) fell to the Nashville Sounds (17-8), 4-2, on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. With the game all tied up at 2-2 entering the bottom of the half of the eighth, the Sounds scored twice to pull away and ultimately come away with the victory. Mark Mathias delivered the go-ahead RBI-double and later scored on an RBI-single from Jon Singleton. The Tides had the tying run come to plate three times in the ninth but were unable to mount a rally.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO