Cincinnati, OH

Reds place six-time All-Star 1B Joey Votto on COVID-19 IL

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Somehow, things continue to get even worse for the lowly Cincinnati Reds this spring.

Per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Reds veteran first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after Votto reported symptoms. Manager David Bell said the six-time All-Star hadn't yet tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday afternoon.

"We’re precautionary as far as being able to put him on that COVID IL, which is really a day-to-day thing until we know more," Bell explained. Votto tested positive for the coronavirus in March 2021, and there's no timetable for his return to the lineup.

It's yet another brutal blow for the 38-year-old who became a spectator hitting .122 with no home runs and three RBI on the young season. Votto seemed to recently tease he's in the closing stretch of his career:

"I have extreme confidence that Joey is going to be fine, get going and have another outstanding season," Bell added during his comments. "I was obviously disappointed that he wasn’t feeling well, he was in the original lineup. It’s just a matter of time. Today could have been the day. But when he comes back, he’ll be feeling better."

As for the Reds, they began Tuesday evening with an MLB-worst 3-19 record.

