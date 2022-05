Dolly Parton picked up the phone yesterday afternoon (5/4) and talked with Billboard about her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and some other tidbits. Dolly said, “I love The Rolling Stones. I’ve always wanted to do the song ‘Satisfaction.’ That’s one of my husband’s favorite songs. And I may have to drag Mick’s guys up there to help me sing it.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO