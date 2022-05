Harlingen officials announced the city saw an increase in the city’s hotel/motel tax occupancy. The occupancy stands at 76.8%, an increase of 20% from May 2021. "It's great because the more people that stay in our hotels, more hotel/ motel tax are generated,” Cassandra Consiglio – the director of the city of Harlingen’s Convention and Visitor's Bureau said. “And the more events that can be produced by the city, the more marketing that can be done for the city.”

HARLINGEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO