The Tolbert Street Cemetery belonged to the Colored Methodist Church of Cumming in the 1800s(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) For over 100 years, an almost forgotten cemetery containing a few cracked and faded headstones remained largely unnoticed. Those who passed by it were usually residents on their way to recycle their trash at the Tolbert Street Recycling Center just across the road.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO