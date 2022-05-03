ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State continues to be active in transfer portal

By Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNC State coach Kevin Keatts has landed 17 transfers while with the Wolfpack. The Wolfpack have landed three transfers this offseason and aren't done yet. Here is a look at the transfers over the last five years with the Wolfpack. Class of 2017. Sam Hunt: The Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley...

Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

After one season at North Carolina,  Morasha Wiggins has decided it’s time to move on and is in the transfer portal. The Michigan native from Kalamazoo Central High School was one of UNC’s top recruits, ranking 18th in the ESPNW 2021 class. Wiggins also received multiple honors as a top recruit, including Michigan’s AP All-State Division 1 co-player of the year. That year she averaged 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. In her freshman season with the Tar Heels, she didn’t see much action averaging 8.6 minutes per game and was down in the rotation a bit. 💙. pic.twitter.com/MOqaVcqXfM — mo (@morashawiggins) May 1, 2022 Wiggins did have a break-out game of the season where she dropped 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of play against Appalachian St. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
After appeal, NCAA grants sixth year of eligibility to NC State Wolfpack football player Chandler Zavala

NC State's offensive line received a boost Thursday when the NCAA granted an appeal from Chandler Zavala, giving him a sixth year of eligibility in 2022. Zavala, a transfer from Division II Fairmont State in 2021, played in five games last season with the Wolfpack before suffering a season-ending back injury. His initial application for a sixth season of eligibility based on injuries and a year lost due to COVID-19 was initially denied.
UNC Football: Tar Heels in contention for official visit from top 100 OL

The UNC football program has been extremely effective on the recruiting trail since the return of Mack Brown a few seasons ago and that seems to be continuing with the next cycle of prospects. UNC received a commitment from Nolan McConnell earlier this week over a handful of ACC and SEC programs and now, another offensive lineman could be visiting Chapel Hill. Top-100 offensive lineman Madden Sanker. Out of South Paulding (Ga.), Sanker has four official visits set and is eyeing North Carolina as his final visit. Michigan State, Arkansas, Louisville and Miami are all set for Sanker, and he is between UNC,...
WVU Adds Another Defensive Player from Portal as Defensive Lineman from ACC Newest Mountaineer

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brownhas announced that Mike Lockhart, a 6-foot-4, 302-pound, redshirt junior defensive lineman from Birmingham, Alabama, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia Tech. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. Mike Lockhart, r-Jr., DL, 6-4, 302, Birmingham, Alabama/Huffman/Georgia Tech.
