CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Illinois doubles down on promises of keeping abortion legal, despite the Supreme Court, a larger question looms in Indiana.CBS 2's Chris Tye reports from Hammond where if Roe v. Wade is overturned insiders expect a special session in the state house to figure out what's next for Hoosiers. Many conservative states have what are called "trigger laws" in these states and the laws would make abortion illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned on the books. If and when it's overturned, laws kick in making abortion illegal almost immediately. Indiana is conservative, but hasn't passed trigger laws. But insiders...

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO