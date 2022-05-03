ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Michigan man arrested in Huntington for outstanding weapon, child neglect charges

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iT3Y2_0fS6pCJi00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Michigan man was arrested in Huntington earlier today which led to over 100 grams of heroin being seized.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force arrested Damon Bailes, 30, on outstanding warrants for a parole violation in West Virginia, being a prohibited person with a firearm and child neglect with risk of injury. This happened near 19th Street and Rural Avenue.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Huntington police say while Bailes was being arrested, they found 102 grams of suspected heroin and a firearm.

As a result of the arrest, a search warrant was executed in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue.

Officers say this investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Detroit man arrested in Westmoreland with quarter pound of Fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Westmoreland on Monday with a quarter pound of Fentanyl. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that Dashaun Jones was arrested after a traffic stop and charged with possession of Fentanyl. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit located the substance in a vacuum-sealed bag under Jones’ seat. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Michigan State
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WOWK 13 News

3rd person charged after body found wrapped in carpet

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A third person has been charged in connection to a man found dead and wrapped in a carpet outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. 36-year-old Shannon Brown was charged with concealing a deceased human body, conspiracy and obstructing an officer. She is being held on a $50,000 surety/cash bond. Huntington PD found […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Neglect#Heroin#News Daily Newsletter
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

POLICE: Woman held friend hostage after boyfriend murdered man

LEON, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County woman has been indicted for kidnapping, concealment of a human body and accessory to murder. According to the criminal complaint, Rachel Lee Thomas, her boyfriend Anthony Yester and two others were at a location on Ripley Road in Leon, West Virginia, when an alleged murder occurred. A complaint […]
LEON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy