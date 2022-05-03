Michigan man arrested in Huntington for outstanding weapon, child neglect charges

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Michigan man was arrested in Huntington earlier today which led to over 100 grams of heroin being seized.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force arrested Damon Bailes, 30, on outstanding warrants for a parole violation in West Virginia, being a prohibited person with a firearm and child neglect with risk of injury. This happened near 19th Street and Rural Avenue.

Huntington police say while Bailes was being arrested, they found 102 grams of suspected heroin and a firearm.

As a result of the arrest, a search warrant was executed in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue.

Officers say this investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

