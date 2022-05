SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve heard of blood drives, food drives, and even hair drives. But did you know you can donate your voice to those who have lost theirs?. The Georgia Southern University RiteCare Center for Communication Sciences and Disorders is in the middle of the center’s second annual voice drive, collecting voice recordings that will be used to create synthetic voices for people who have lost theirs or have trouble communicating.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO