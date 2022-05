BOSTON -- In a weird twist of fate, the main takeaway from Garrett Whitlock’s dominant start against the Angels on Wednesday night was that he should go right back to the bullpen. Yes, Whitlock struck out nine Angels -- including Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the first inning -- but it didn’t end up mattering, as Boston’s bullpen allowed eight runs (seven runs) in their five innings and the Angels won, 10-5. Whitlock has made three starts for the Red Sox and has allowed two earned runs in 12 innings (1.50 ERA). He has struck out 18 batters and issued just two walks. He has been, just like he was in relief, utterly dominant. And yet the Red Sox are 0-3 in his starts, in big part because the bullpen has blown saves in two of those games (April 23 and Wednesday).

