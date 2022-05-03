ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willson Contreras day-to-day with undisclosed issue

 4 days ago
Willson Contreras is out of the Cubs' starting lineup Tuesday and considered day-to-day with an undisclosed issue. Cubs manager...

Ian Happ Is Engaged! Meet the Cubs Outfielder’s Fiancée, Julie Mazur

Happer put a ring on it! Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ proposed to his mystery girlfriend and broke the news on social media. Ian Happ’s girlfriend, and now fiancée, is Julie Mazur. They’ve been low-key about their relationship, but that provoked a lot of curiosity about who Julie Mazur is. Cubs fans would be delighted to know that she is a born and raised Chi-Town local, and they hope they will recognize this WAG at Cubs games. For those who want to know more about Ian Happ’s fiancée and her background, we have all the details in this Julie Mazur wiki.
NBC Sports Chicago

How Matt Foster got his groove back

Matt Foster is emerging as a high-leverage pitcher for the White Sox once again. Foster burst into the majors with a stellar rookie season in 2020, and expectations were sky-high for him to take another step in his development in 2021. But Foster struggled last season, and he was relegated to mop up duty, or lower pressure outs.
NBC Sports Chicago

What is the worst team start to a season in MLB history?

Cincinnati Reds president Phil Castellini apologized to the team’s fans before the 2022 season even started. After 25 games, he might be due for another one. The Reds have a putrid 3-22 record after falling to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. The loss was Cincinnati’s ninth straight and capped off a third straight sweep.
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox' turnaround continues with comeback win in Boston

The first eight innings of the Chicago White Sox’ Saturday matinee at Fenway Park reeked of missed opportunity. Dylan Cease followed up his self-proclaimed best career start by hurling five strong innings, striking out eight and allowing one run despite struggling at times with his command. The bullpen did its job, as Bennett Sousa, José Ruiz and Reynaldo López amassed three shutout frames on 26 combined pitches in their starter’s wake.
FanSided

5 free agents from 2022 Playoffs the Chicago Bulls could sign

The 2022 NBA Playoffs rage on without the Chicago Bulls, and it has been an incredibly entertaining few weeks even though Billy Donovan’s crew exited early. Now that the season is officially over for the Bulls, it is time to look ahead at the impending offseason. The Bulls have the 2022 NBA Draft to look forward to, which takes place June 23. Following the draft, it’s all about free agency during the summer.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs shortstop Simmons begins rehab assignment

Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons joined Triple-A Iowa on Saturday to begin a rehab assignment. Simmons is slated to play shortstop Saturday and DH on Sunday, according to the Cubs. Iowa is off Monday. Simmons opened the 2022 season on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He only played...
Willson Contreras
NBC Sports Chicago

Smyly returns from bereavement list for Saturday start

Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly returns from the bereavement list Saturday to start the 12:05 p.m. doubleheader opener against the Dodgers. He'll face three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 2.35 ERA). Smyly was scratched from Tuesday's start against the White Sox. He's 1-2 with a 2.79 ERA in four starts...
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs-Dodgers postponed due to rain

The Chicago Cubs' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field was postponed Friday due to rain in the area. The game, which was scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CT, will instead be played at 6:40 p.m. Saturday as part of a doubleheader. The game originally scheduled to be played...
NBC Sports Chicago

