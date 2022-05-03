B2Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $80.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $365.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.31. A year ago, they were trading at $5.06.

