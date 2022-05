In a public hearing Thursday, Park City staff and residents discussed a new trail the city’s proposing for Round Valley. The proposal is to build a beginner trail loop in Round Valley called Big Easy, including the 1.5-mile Big Easy Trail already built in 2020. It would run from near the Quinn’s trailhead past the hospital, all the way to the existing section at the northern end of the valley. On the other side of the valley, it would stretch around most of the existing trails and connect to the Round Valley Way trailhead.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO