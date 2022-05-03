ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard man sentenced for keeping illegal alligator in home

By Travis Schlepp
 4 days ago

Oxnard police released this photo of an alligator found at an Oxnard man’s home on March 2, 2021.

An Oxnard man who was arrested last March after an alligator was found in his Channel Island Harbor Home has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Donny Askar, 45, was arrested on March 2, 2021, when Oxnard police officers conducted a probation check at his home on the 2500 block of Peninsula Road.

Officers found methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine inside the home. But the most shocking discovery was a 4-foot alligator that was found “submerged in a poorly secured tank with rancid water.”

Alligators are a restricted species in California and require a special permit for ownership that Askar did not have. The gator was transported away from the scene and taken to a “secure location,” officials said.

Askar was arrested on drug charges and unlawful possession of the alligator.

On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said Askar pleaded guilty to the drug charges and the illegal possession of the alligator.

He was sentenced to 60 days in the Ventura County Jail and one year of probation. He was also ordered to pay restitution to the California Fish and Game Preservation Fund, Nasarenko’s office said.

