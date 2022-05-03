Earthbound: Work by Pi Benio

An upcoming total lunar eclipse that will appear to turn the moon red will be easily visible by more than half of the people on Earth. According to space.com, the Flower Moon will be eclipsed when it enters the Earth’s shadow, and the eclipse will be visible from the majority of the Americas and Antarctica, as well as the western reaches of Europe and Africa and the eastern side of the Pacific. Elsewhere on Earth, viewers will see a partial eclipse.

