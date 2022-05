CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shane Bieber and the Guardians reaped the whirlwind Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader against Toronto. The Blue Jays, who play in a domed ballpark, had no trouble handling a strong wind, gusting to 20 mph and above, that swirled about Progressive Field on a sunny, but cold afternoon. The Guardians were not as fortunate.

