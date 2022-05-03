ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar Keeps Fans Guessing With New Album Teaser

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kendrick Lamar has added a new link to his Oklama website. A black folder that leads to a folder called “master” hosts a photograph of a hand holding both a book with Lamar’s name and “Mr....

Bad Bunny Releasing New Album Un Verano Sin Ti on Friday

Bad Bunny has that his new album, Un Verano Sin Ti, is coming out this Friday, May 6. The follow-up to El Último Tour del Mundo will span 23 songs. Check out the reggaetonero’s announcement video at Instagram. The new album’s title was revealed through a classified ad...
Pusha T Lands First No. 1 Album With It’s Almost Dry

Pusha T has scored his first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. It’s Almost Dry earned 55,000 equivalent album units in its first week, with 83% of that coming from streaming. It’s his third album to reach the top 10, with Daytona peaking at No. 3 and My Name Is My Name landing at No. 4.
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Lady Gaga Shares New Song “Hold My Hand”: Listen

Lady Gaga has released a new song called “Hold My Hand,” from the new Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick. The single was produced by Gaga and BloodPop® with additional production from Benjamin Rice. Check it out below. Gaga teased the song last week, revealing the artwork...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
Watch Father John Misty Perform “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” on Fallon

Father John Misty appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” from his fifth and latest album Chloë and the Next 20th Century. It’s his second late-night performance for Chloë, following his rendition of “Goodbye Mr. Blue” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Check out the Fallon performance below.
Listen to Doja Cat’s New Song “Vegas”

After debuting it at Coachella 2022, Doja Cat has shared her a new song “Vegas.” The single will appear on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, which hits theaters June 24. Listen to “Vegas” below. “Vegas” is the lead the lead single from the...
Two Ribbons

Jenny Hollingworth and Rosa Walton have spoken candidly about how the cracks in their lifelong friendship formed the basis of Two Ribbons, their new album as Let’s Eat Grandma. The pair have been close since they were small children, but while touring their second album together—2018’s I’m All Ears—they started to feel pulled in separate directions. Hollingworth, who also experienced a devastating loss when her boyfriend, musician Billy Clayton, passed away from a rare form of cancer in 2019, told The Guardian that she felt they were “fundamentally misunderstanding each other in some way.” Like the title song's core image—of two fraying ribbons, distinct yet tied tightly together—they wrote the album’s songs separately, for the first time in their collaboration.
