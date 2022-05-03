5 Of The Biggest Makeup Trends You Can Rock Right Now

If you have recently been on the market for cool makeup trends, there's no shade as we spring into summer with these 5 top trends currently coming in hot! We promise these trends will not disappoint.

When researching the latest looks and how folks are styling their makeup aesthetic, the television series, Euphoria, has taken control over this year's latest cosmetic craze.

Now, if you haven't watched the show, you should definitely tune in. These actors can be seen with unique styles and wild shades of liner and shadow. They most definitely inspire us with looks we never knew we needed. Thanks, Doniella Davy.

Inspired by the hit HBO show, Euphoria, you will catch a glimpse of glitter around every corner.

From bold eyeshadows, extreme glitter on the eyes and around the body, winged, vibrant liner, all while featuring beautiful embellishments adding shape and dimension around the eye.

It's time to collect all the rhinestones and gems before they sell out, as this trend sets the industry on fire!

Now, if Euphoria styles most definitely suit your aesthetic, be sure to check out the second hottest trend on our list; double-winged liner.

Bringing back the smokey and mysterious look, people have been wearing a dark winged liner on the top of their lid as well as the bottom of their waterline.

The opportunities for this style are currently endless as we invite vibrant and pastel colors into the mix. Play around with different shades and sizes as you create this trendy and dramatic look.

Sofia Zhuravetc - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

With these two trends dominating the spring season, they may not be desired by everyone. If you are someone who enjoys less makeup, or a dewy inspired glam, it's time to embrace the low-maintenance look as we put down the tweezers and allow our natural brow to stylize our complexion.

This spring, be on the lookout for brow glue, shaping wax, and definers as the natural eyebrow completes your latest makeup routine.

Bold blush is the next trend on our radar this year. When applied correctly, blush can set the scene and stand as a focal point for your design.

Both on and off the catwalk, you will find that whether you choose to use a monochromatic tone or expand your creativity with highly pigmented hues, you can use this trend to enhance any makeup look.

If bold blush is on your shopping list, consider tossing in a few lipstick shades as well. As lipstick styles have made their way to the top of the charts, strut the streets with vibrant red and pink hues or hop out of your comfort zone with brown, one of the most popular shades this season.

Bringing back the 90s vibe, brown lipstick and liner are making their way furiously through the cosmetic scene.

This sensational moment in time upholds a dreamy makeup aesthetic that is sure to complete your wardrobe.

As promised, these top trends are ready to dominate the 2022 cosmetic industry. So add them to your cart and set the vibe this spring season.

