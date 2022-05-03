Special Weather Statement issued for Grayson, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 ABOVE 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 ABOVE 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 ABOVE 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area above 8000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening and again Sunday.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO