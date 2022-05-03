ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City looking at long-term repairs when patching potholes

By Regan Porter
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXo7V_0fS6lgAs00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “Decades of deferred Maintenance.” That’s how Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas described what led to KC’s pothole problem. Now the city has new plan for street repairs, which includes more funding and new hires.

Crews worked along several blocks of Linwood Boulevard near Troost Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

They were milling down pavement to make room for a new layer. This is part of the city’s shift in focus — resurfacing streets, rather than just patching potholes.

Deon Thomas-Scott said Linwood was riddled with potholes.

Short on staff, Wyandotte County takes new approach to patch thousands of potholes

“Ugh, they’re terrible,” Thomas-Scott said.

Kansas City, Missouri, has repaired 15% fewer potholes this fiscal year, compared to last. Maggie Green, with KCMO, said that’s because they’ve increased resurfacing efforts by 200%.

“So that’s the direction we’re headed. Our strategy, more intentional about these longer-term repairs,” Green said. “These more comprehensive fixes that can make our streets smoother in the long run.”

At Wednesday’s Transportation Committee meeting, they’ll look at dedicating close to $38.5 million to resurfacing projects. In 2020, there was only $17 million to spend.

“That is double what we did in the program two years ago,” Green said.

KCMO, Prairie Village teaming up to fix pothole problem

Lucas tweeted saying they’re also “hiring more people for pothole repair.”

Right now, they have close to 40 workers and 10 asphalt trucks, according to Green. She said the city hopes to couple in-house employees with contractor crews.

Here are the streets Lucas said will be addressed this year:

  • Prospect
  • Wornall
  • 63rd Street
  • Linwood
  • Tiffany Springs Pkwy
  • NE Englewood
  • 85th Street
  • Broadway
  • Troost

Green said they use camera technology to decide the streets, looking at health of the pavement and coordinating with utility companies.

“The traffic counts, as well,” Green said. “We know Linwood is a really busy street. We know that there are lots of cars along this roadway. Lots of people use it.”

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get news updates sent to your inbox

That includes Deon Thomas-Scott.

“They’re at least trying. There’s always the smaller neighborhoods that they always neglect. The potholes get worse over time. So, then it’s like this big gaping hole in the middle of the street,” Thomas-Scott said. “Hopefully it continues throughout the whole city and not just some of the main streets.”

The city has an interactive map online where you can track their progress. Click here to report a pothole problem or call 311.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

C8 Corvette Crashes, Catches On Fire In Downtown Kansas City

Not the place to be driving like this…. Two people are dead after they crashed their Corvette in downtown Kansas City in the early morning hours of May 2. According to reports, two police officers were stopped near Linwood and Holmes when they say the Corvette approaching at well beyond the speed limit. The driver then pulled the American sports car into the oncoming lanes of traffic to get around vehicles which were stopped at the intersection, then turned left in the direction of East 31st Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#Vehicles#Urban Construction#Transportation Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KWCH.com

Body of transgender teen found in abandoned lot in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities have confirmed that a body found in KCK on April 15 was that of Ace Scott, a transgender teenager. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said his body was found in an abandoned lot near residences north of W. 9th Street and Central Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Residents recall last night’s deadly police-involved shooting

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People in a Platte City neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief after a deadly police-involved shooting. It all started when police tracked down a murder suspect that turned into a high-speed chase. The chase ended in the area of 132nd and Ridgeview Drive, where the manhunt went down right in Jessica Mitchell’s backyard.
PLATTE CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy