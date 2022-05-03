ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How good nutrition can help your child get a better night’s sleep

By Gayle Guyardo
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGq46_0fS6l7Yo00

What you feed your child can have an impact on their sleep habit and how they grow.

Kaitlin Cushman a Nutritionist & Director of Product Development for N utritional Growth Solutions joins Gayle Guyardo with how  nutrition can help your child get a better nights sleep.

Community Policy