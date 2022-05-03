ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dolly Parton mourns late friend and musician Naomi Judd: “We loved big hair, makeup and music”

By Joy Saha
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDJ7A_0fS6l1GS00

Dolly Parton, and Naomi Judd attend the Marlboro Sponsored Country Music Tour Donates $225,000 to America's Second Harvest on March 8, 1987 at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Dolly Parton took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to late country singer Naomi Judd.

"I was so shocked to hear about Naomi's passing," Parton wrote in a moving statement. "Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns. We loved big hair, makeup and music. I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi. They've always been like sisters to me."

Parton then congratulated Wynonna Judd and her mother's induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame and apologized for not being able to attend the Sunday ceremony.

"Congratulations Wynonna for you and your mom being inducted into the hall of fame yesterday," she continued. "I am sorry I couldn't be there but I can hear Naomi saying now 'Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.' Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you."

Both Wynonna and her sister Ashley announced their mother's death in a social media statement posted on Saturday, April 30.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," the statement read. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The pair were also in attendance at Sunday's ceremony to accept the induction on their mother's behalf. Wynonna, who sang with Naomi as part of the mother-daughter musical duo called the Judds, delivered an emotional speech about her musical partner.

"I'm going to make this fast because my heart's broken, and I feel so blessed," she said. "It's a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed."

In addition to Parton's tribute, fellow country musicians Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Mickey Guyton also paid their respects to Judd.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Independent

Mark Wahlberg says he’s had to switch churches because he kept getting pitched movies

Mark Wahlberg revealed that he’s had to switch churches multiple times because he kept getting pitched movie ideas.The Uncharted actor, who is catholic, opened up about the many occasions members of his congregation would present him with movie proposals.“I would literally move around from church to church because I would get pitched a lot,” he told Insider.He added: “I’m not at church looking to find material. I’m trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship.”Yet it was a priest who provided the inspiration for his latest film Father Stu – released in cinemas today (13...
RELIGION
Wide Open Eats

Young Martha Stewart Was as Cool and Hip as They Come

We know Martha Stewart as the highly accomplished expert of cooking, decorating, and entertaining. This successful businesswoman is a household name and the author of numerous bestselling books. We all know who Martha Stewart is, but few know the journey that got her here. Here's a look at Martha Stewart's life over the years, from young Martha Stewart to the icon we know today.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Mashed

Jerry Seinfeld Swears His Favorite Candy Isn't A Joke

Comedian, actor, and writer Jerry Seinfeld is best known for starring in "Seinfeld," the '90s sitcom detailing the life experiences and blunders of four friends living in New York City. In addition to his mega-successful standup comedy and TV acting career, Seinfeld also lent his instantly recognizable voice to the 2007 animated film "Bee Movie," which he also wrote and produced.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Hair#Ron Galella Collection#Getty Images
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Jane Fonda On Why She No Longer Drinks Alcohol

You might know Jane Fonda as the one who never stops drinking in the series, Gracie and Frankie, in real life, the star has made the decision to stop. She mentioned in a CBS News interview she came to the decision because of her health and the fact that she has “many tomorrows left.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Was to Receive $22.5 Million for ‘Pirates 6,’ Agent Says

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s agent testified on Monday that Depp was to receive $22.5 million to star in the sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, but Disney decided to go “in a different direction” after Amber Heard published an op-ed reviving her domestic abuse allegations. Jack Whigham, who represented Depp at Creative Artists Agency and later at Range Media Partners, testified that the December 2018 piece in the Washington Post had a “catastrophic” impact on Depp’s career. “After the op-ed it was impossible to get him a studio film,” Whigham testified. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million,...
MOVIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
16K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy