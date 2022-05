After spending a decade overseas and never playing a game in the WNBA, Yvonne Anderson now has taken the next step in her basketball journey with the Connecticut Sun. Anderson, 32, is an American-born player who secured dual citizenship with Serbia and went on to win the gold medal at the EuroBasket 2021 Championship with the Serbian national team. The combo guard, a product of the University of Texas (2008-12), played the last three seasons in Turkey while capturing the attention of Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO