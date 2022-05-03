ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David A John obituary 1960~2022

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David A John, 61, of Shippensburg, PA passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the Emergency Room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 25, 1960 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late...

Adam Walter Grove obituary 1982~2022

Adam Walter Grove, 39, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away on January 22, 2022, from complications related to Fontan Failure. Though a failing heart took him from this world, his kind heart was known to many, and serves as a lasting inspiration to those he left behind. He was born June...
Joanna G Miley obituary 1940~2022

Joanna G Miley (Miller), 81, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 in her home. Born June 13, 1940 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Nelson David and Clara E. (Washinger) Miller. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with the Class of...
Jeffrey Allen Wingert obituary 1952~2022

Jeffrey Allen Wingert, 69, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away May 1, 2022 at home after a brief illness. He was born on August 23, 1952 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to the late Nelson and Orpha (Reed) Wingert. Jeff was a mason contractor for over 30 years. He enjoyed reading, history, and...
Daniel Lester Burkholder obituary 1953~2022

Daniel Lester Burkholder, of Rockledge Drive, Carlisle, PA, born September 12, 1953, died May 2, 2022 at the age of 68 years, 7 months, 20 days. He was a member of the Mountain View Mennonite Church. He was the son of the late Martin L. and Ruth H. (Horst) Burkholder, and the husband of Susanna K. (Rudolph) Burkholder.
Leon W Kreger Jr. obituary 1926~2022

Dr. Leon W Kreger Jr., 96, of Chambersburg, passed away the morning of Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Village Square at Menno Haven with his loving family by his side. He was born on April 9, 1926 in Liberty, PA, a son of the late Leon W. and Ida A. (Miller) Kreger, Sr.
Michael A Monn obituaty 1971~2022

Michael A Monn, 50, of York Springs, PA died of natural causes, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his home. Born November 15, 1971 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of Marcella (Altice) Monn, of York Springs and the late Clyde “Butch” Monn, III who died July 14, 2017.
Margaret “Peg” Hoffman obituary 1943~2022

Margaret “Peg” Hoffman, 78, loving and devoted wife of Roy Hoffman, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Born Monday, November 29, 1943 in Camden, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Frank Edwin and Sarah E. Eldridge Smith. Peg attended Collingswood, NJ...
Gerard Cosmo Fedele obituary 1967~2022

Mr. Gerard Cosmo Fedele, 55 of Shippensburg, died on Sunday morning, April 24, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Mrs. Karen Spears Fedele who preceded him in death in February, 2017. Born February 8, 1967, in Smithville, New York, he was a son of Elizabeth Ann Riley...
Peggy Sue DeWire obituary 1943~2022

Peggy Sue DeWire,78, passed away April 21, 2022 with her daughter by her side at Providence Place in Chambersburg. Born in Chambersburg, June 7, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (Eckels) Feldman. Peggy was a 1961 graduate of CASHS and took classes at Moody Bible...
Lee W Chamberlin obituary 1934~2022

Lee W Chamberlin 87, of Shippensburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Lee was a son of the late Adam Reese and Mary Benita (Fogelsonger) Chamberlin and was born June 10, 1934 in Middle Spring. He grew up on the family farm and...
Gloria “Jean” Wallen obituary 1946~2022

Gloria “Jean” Wallen (Betts), 75, of Chambersburg, PA passed away the morning of Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 10, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Rachel (Smith) Betts. She attended Biglerville Area Schools. Jean was employed...
Thomas R Presley obituary 1949~2022

Mr. Thomas R Presley, 72, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born November 18, 1949 in Olney, MD, he was the son of the late Frank and Martha (Fink) Presley. Thomas served in the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War. He spent...
Lee Franklin Walters obituary 1942~2022

Lee Franklin Walters, 79, of Mechanicsburg, PA died Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022 at Harmony of West Shore, Mechanicsburg, PA. Born July 28, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late G. Frank and Mary (Gayman) Walters. He was the husband of Charlotte M. (Ganson) Walters, of Mechanicsburg to whom he was married to for 54 years.
Thomas A Marshlick obituary 1944~2022

Thomas A Marshlick, 77, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home with his loving companion by his side. He was born December 12, 1944, in Freeland, PA to the late Frank and Stella (Jasinsky) Marshlick. Thomas was the widower of Anita L. (Keys) Marshlick who passed in 2011.
Virginia Mae Speelman obituary 1915~2022

Virginia Mae Speelman (DeHaven), 107, of Gettysburg, PA died Saturday, April 30, 2022 at The Gardens of Gettysburg, three days after her 107th birthday. Born April 27, 1915 in Berkley Springs, WV, she was the daughter of the late Franklin M. and Della Grace (Lutman) DeHaven. She was the wife of the late Barthal Speelman, who died in 1977.
William E “Ed” Jones obituary 1958~2022

William E “Ed” Jones, 63, of St. Thomas, formerly of Fort Loudon, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2022, in UPMC Community Hospital, Harrisburg. Born November 20, 1958, in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late William E. Sr. and Anna Mae (Miley) Jones. He attended Fannett-Metal High School.
Louene M Warrenfeltz obituary 1934~2022

Louene M Warrenfeltz passed away on April 29, 2022 at her daughter, Sharon’s home in Dillsburg, where she was cared for by Sharon and Deanne. She was born May 29, 1934. She was a lifelong resident of Menallen Twp, graduating from Biglerville High School in 1952. She married Samuel...
Debora Ann Claybaugh Reed 1957~2022

Mrs. Debora Ann Claybaugh Reed, 65, of Chambersburg, died suddenly on Monday night, Aprl 18, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of Mr. Joseph Carroll Reed, Sr., her husband of 46 years. Born February 9, 1957, in Tripoli, she was a daughter of George Ephriam Claybaugh of Littlestown,...
Cynthia S “Cindy” Henry obituary 1957~2022

Miss Cynthia S “Cindy” Henry (Bigler), 64, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 13, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Beatrice (Divelbiss) Bigler. Cindy was a long-time staple at the Gardens of Gettysburg, formerly the...
George W Defenderfer obituary 1927~2022

George W Defenderfer, age 94, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born Saturday, December 17, 1927 in Saint Thomas, the son of the late Charles N. and Mable J. (Nelling) Defenderfer. George graduated from Saint Thomas High School in 1946. He was formerly...
