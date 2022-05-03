Fayetteville Chamber holds forums for candidates seeking office in House and Senate, hears from those in District 18

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Candidates for State House and Senate seats are making their cases this week at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce is giving candidates in the upcoming primary election an arena to share their platforms. The hour-long events are held in the Willard and Pat Walker Community Room and are streamed virtually online.

They include the candidates in each district’s race and a moderator asking them questions. At the end of each forum, the Chamber opens it up for questions from the public as well.

Beth Coger was at the District 18 forum today and she encourages everyone to make an effort to get to know each candidate, especially with opportunities like these.

“I’m sorry if you’re at work, but I would say, please tune in later. It is going to be live streamed and you can watch the recording later and listen to all the candidates and find out where they stand on the issues. It’s very important,” said Coger.

The forums will be held May 3-6 and you can read more about them and find the livestream links here .

At the forum today, a State Representative Candidate made her case to represent District 18, which includes parts of Benton and Washington counties.

Monique Jones, the Democratic candidate, talked about food insecurity and education.

Jones said she has a daughter with an intellectual disability, and saw a gap in education for many students during the pandemic when schools used AMI days. She wants to close this gap by making sure those with disabilities have the resources they need and teachers are more supported by more mental health professionals so they can focus on the children learning.

The other Democratic candidate in the District 18 race, Hunter Vick, did not show up today.

Republican candidate, Robin Lundstrum, was not at the forum either, since she’s the incumbent, but she expressed her desire to see school districts open up charter schools. She said it is a way for Arkansas schools to be more competitive, by focusing more on math or science.

Another topic the candidates spoke about today is the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion showing that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

Jones said choice matters.

“It would mean that individuals wouldn’t have a choice on making decisions about their body and being a female, that’s huge for me, for my community, for my family,” said Jones.

Lundstrum was more concerned with the fact that the documents were leaked, calling it a “tragedy” and an “attack on the Supreme Court”.

“Maybe we need to increase that access to birth control, but access to abortion in the US needs to be limited maybe from the life of the mother,” said Lundstrum.

You can check out more of the issues Jones is advocating for on her website here and learn more about Lundstrum’s on her website here . We could not find a website for Vick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.